Broome Briefing: Cluster infection rate down, mobile test site moving to SUNY Broome

BINGHAMTON, NY – After at least 11 straight days of being at or above 6 percent, the coronavirus positivity rate average for Broome County’s Yellow Zone micro-cluster has finally fallen.

The 7-day rolling average for Monday and yesterday was under 5 percent, a key threshold in determining a community’s focus area designation.

Although Governor Cuomo has typically made his micro-cluster zone announcements on Wednesdays, he did not reveal any changes today.

County Executive Jason Garnar says he hasn’t heard any information from state officials but he believes the Triple Cities are headed in the right direction.

“I think the numbers would point to us either remaining on yellow or getting off altogether. I would not anticipate us going on a more restrictive color,” says Garnar.

Garnar believes the more than 2,300 tests conducted at the county’s rapid results mobile testing sites has helped to limit the spread of the virus and bring down the positivity rate.

He says next week the site will move from the B-U Pharmacy School in Johnson City to the SUNY Broome campus in Dickinson.

Hours remain 1 to 7 PM Monday through Friday with the exception next week of Wednesday when it will be closed for Veterans Day.