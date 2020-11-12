Broome Briefing: Cases on the rise, testing site moves once again

BINGHAMTON, NY – Following a steady decline over the past couple of weeks, active cases of the coronavirus are on the rise in Broome County again.

County Executive Jason Garnar says new cases over the past week have included healthcare workers, grade school and B-U students and people transmitting the virus to members of their own family.

Garnar says relatives should be extra vigilant when a family member contracts COVID.

The County Exec says another explanation lies just 10 to 14 days ago when another major holiday, Halloween, took place.

“I think what we’re seeing with this is the effect of people who weren’t necessarily following the rules and going out to parties and spreading this around during Halloween night or the Halloween weekend,” says Garnar.

Garnar says this makes him especially concerned about large gatherings for Thanksgiving, especially if people are traveling from different areas.

The county also announced that its mobile rapid results testing facility for people with symptoms will be located at Saint Paul’s Church on Chenango Street in Binghamton next Monday through Friday from 1 to 9.

To schedule a test, find a link at GoBroomeCounty.com.

One bit of good news: the state reported that the positivity rate within the Triple Cities yellow zone cluster yesterday was 1.64%.

That’s the first time it’s been below 2% since the state started releasing the data 3 weeks ago.