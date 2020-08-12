Broome Briefing: Active cases fall below 100

BINGHAMTON, NY – For Broome County, the reopening of grade schools next month remains a major focus just as the county’s COVID numbers start to come down.

County Executive Jason Garnar reports that the number of active cases is back below 100 and hospitalizations are decreasing as well.

Garnar says he plans to announce some initiatives next week on how the county health department will be working with school districts on their testing and contact tracing plans.

Meanwhile, Garnar says he’s reluctantly decided to keep all of the Office For Aging’s senior centers closed through the remainder of the year.

“Our seniors are the most vulnerable population to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of that, we want to make sure that they are absolutely safe,” says Garnar.

The Office For Aging says it is still actively assisting seniors by offering hot meals to go at a discount price, planning Zoom classes for those with computers and providing direct assistance to the elderly, including home visits, as necessary.