Broome Art Trail goes virtual

BINGHAMTON, NY – An event set for earlier this year is headed online.

Destination Arts Weekend, sponsored by the Broome County Arts Council and Visit Binghamton, has been cancelled for a second time as the county spikes in COVID-19 cases.

One of the events was the 2020 Broome Art Trail, which features local artists in all media.

The Arts Council has posted a full list of these artists to their website, and includes links to social media accounts for those looking to get in touch with them.

To view the full list, go to BroomeArts.org.