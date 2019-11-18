Broome and Tioga Workplace Wellness Summit

BINGHAMTON, NY – Several local businesses are promoting the mental, physical, and emotional well-being of their employees.

The Broome and Tioga Workplace Wellness Summit was held at the DoubleTree Hotel in Binghamton.

It featured a variety of information about how to establish a safe and healthy work environment and culture.

The event was presented by the Rural Health Network and Health-E-Connections.

Rural Health Network Population Health Coordinator Stephanie Wright says employees who are happy and stable are far more successful than those who are not.

“Employees who are stressed, we find, less productivity, higher turnover, higher absenteeism, so we really want to connect organizations, employees who are interested in building their wellness program with local community resources to enhance that and build a stronger sense of community in the workplace,” says Wright.

The convention also provided a number of low-cost options for promoting workplace wellness.

