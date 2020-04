NEW YORK – Bad news for theater lovers.

Broadway, which was originally supposed to resume performances the week of April 13th, has gotten orders on April 8th to stay dark until June 7th, which was supposed to be the date of this year’s Tony awards.

A few of the productions have already shut down entirely, including the musical adaption of Beetlejuice, which was scheduled to close June 6th and will not be able to return.