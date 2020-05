NEW YORK – Broadway remains dark, under the direction of the Governor.

It was announced on Tuesday that theaters will remain shutdown until September 6th, leaving a whole summer with no Broadway.

The theaters closed March 12th, and already some shows, including Beetlejuice: The Musical and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, will not return to the stage.

There’s a chance Broadway remains closed past September 6th, as Arts and Entertainment fall under the 4th phase of the Governor’s reopening plan.