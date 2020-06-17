Broadway diner welcomes back guests

ENDWELL, NY – Broadway lovers rejoice.

A local diner with a Broadway theme is celebrating its first day of indoor seating since the outbreak of the virus.

Endwell’s Broadway Diner on Watson Boulevard reopened its doors to the public today, albeit with restrictions.

They were forced to take out entire aisles of seating on each side of the restaurant to abide by Phase 3 rules from Governor Cuomo.

The tables that are still in place have glass plates with stickers on them that say “This Table has Been Cleaned and Sanitized.”

Diner Co-Owner John Anastos says things could have been worse for his diner and his customers.

“That was our decision, for the safety of everybody, just to shut it down because we didn’t know how serious this was. Once we heard of someone passing, that was a customer of ours, that made the decision pretty simple that we got to close down. You can deal with it like we are dealing with it now. Just riding the huge wave out,” says Anastos.

Anastos says, though it may take until the end of the year to return to normalcy, he did not lay off any of his employees.

The diner received a grant via the Payroll Protection Program, and was able to keep its workers employed.