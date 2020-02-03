Brindisi’s “Gray New Deal” aims to help senior citizens

BINGHAMTON, NY – Congressman Anthony Brindisi is introducing a set of legislation targeting seniors that he’s calling a “Gray New Deal.”

The freshman Democrat visited the Johnson City Senior Center this afternoon to outline his 5 part plan.

Brindisi supports the creation of a bipartisan working group to examine ways to better enforce new anti-Robo call laws.

He wants to give tax credits to caregivers of older adults.

Brindisi says he wants to restore age discrimination protections.

And he thinks the Medicare program should be allowed to negotiate prescription drug prices.

Finally, the Congressman says he will fight to protect Social Security and Medicare because they’re earned benefits, not entitlements.

“Social Security and Medicare are under constant attack from people in Washington who either want to turn them into voucher programs or privatize them. That’s wrong. Those are earned benefits that should be there for people when they retire,” says Brindisi.

Some of Brindisi’s proposals, such as allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, have already passed the Democrat-controlled House but haven’t been considered in the U-S Senate.

Brindisi says all of his plans are common sense ideas that should garner bipartisan support.