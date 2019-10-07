Brindisi visits the YWCA encouraging the Senate to pass the Violence Against Women Act

BINGHAMTON, N.Y Congressman Anthony Brindisi is marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month by calling on his colleagues in Washington to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act.

The Democrat visited the YWCA in Binghamton as he urges the US Senate to pass VAWA, which is expected to run out of money next month.

The law, which was first enacted in 1994, provides funding for law enforcement, supports housing for domestic violence survivors and funds prevention programs for men and boys.

Brindisi says the Republican-controlled Senate needs to act quickly.

“Unfortunately, the need is going up. Many of the services that the YWCA is providing here in Broome County are expanding beyond the 4 walls of this building. These programs are critical and the funding that is attached to these programs are critical to support organizations like the Y who are providing services within the community,” says Brindisi.

The YWCA says that roughly a quarter of the women they serve in their transitional housing program for the homeless are fleeing domestic violence or are survivors of domestic violence.