Brindisi to serve on the Armed Services Committee

OWEGO, NY – Congressman Anthony Brindisi has received a plum assignment with his appointment to the House Armed Services Committee.

The freshman representative will be the only Democrat from New York on the panel.

Brindisi says the new position will allow him to advocate better for military bases and defense industry contractors in the 22nd district from Rome Labs to Lockheed Martin in Owego.

“We have a number of Department of Defense installations throughout the district. The workers who work in these installations do critical work on behalf of our national security. But, it’s also an important part of our regional economy. So, I’m very proud to be serving on the Armed Services Committee,” says Brindisi.

Brindisi also sits on the Veterans’ Affairs and Agriculture committees as well.

He says he’s been too busy working on trade deals and legislation to support veterans to be able to watch all of last week’s public impeachment inquiry hearings.

While he voted to authorize the inquiry, he says he still hasn’t made up his mind on whether he supports impeaching President Trump over his dealings with Ukraine.

“When it’s all said and done, I’ll take a look a look at all of the testimony and all that’s come out. At this point, I’m going to reserve judgment,” says Brindisi.

Brindisi is facing the prospect of a tough re-election battle next year with Trump on the ballot.

The President won the 22nd district vote by over 15 percentage points in 2016.

