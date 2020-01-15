Brindisi talks about what his plans for 2020 are

BINGHAMTON, NY – Congressman Anthony Brindisi says he’s optimistic about getting work done in Congress in the coming year.

The freshman Democrat recently sat down with our Washington correspondent to discuss in first year in office and what he hopes to accomplish in 2020.

Among the successes Brindisi cited was the repeal of a health insurance tax that was to go into effect next year.

However, much of the legislation passed by the Democrat-controlled House has not been taken up by the Senate.

Brindisi believes one area where they may find consensus this year is in the area of prescription drug costs.

“We passed a landmark bill at the end of the year to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices with drug companies, something that they haven’t been able to do, and also to cap out of pocket expenses. That passed with bipartisan support in the House, and I think the Senate should act on some pieces of that legislation,” says Brindisi.

Brindisi is a member of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, a group of 23 Republicans and 23 Democrats seeking common ground on legislation.

You can watch the remainder of our interview with Brindisi here.