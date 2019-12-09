Brindisi still undecided on impeachment

Top House of Representatives lawyers sparred heatedly with lawmakers and each other over the impeachment case against President Trump during an acrimonious hearing today as Democrats prepare formal charges.

While many observers expect the vote to impeach to pass primarily along party lines, Democratic Congressman Anthony Brindisi says he still has not made up his mind.

Brindisi did vote to authorize the impeachment inquiry and since then has been subjected to a barrage of attack ads from forces backing Trump.



The freshman representative says he’s still doing his research.

“I haven’t made a decision yet on the whole thing. To be quite honest, I’m going back and reading all the transcripts again. I stayed up late last night, reading all the transcripts because I want to make the best decision possible here, and what’s in the best interest of the country. We’ve heard from a lot of witnesses. I’m concerned we haven’t heard from some witnesses, such as Rudy Giuliani, John Bolton, or Mick Mulvaney who have first-hand knowledge of some of this information. But, I’m going to sit back and read these transcripts again, look at all of the stuff as it comes out, and make a decision when Articles of Impeachment are put on the floor,” says Brindisi.

Brindisi is facing the prospect of a tough re-election battle next year with Trump on the ballot.

The President won the 22nd district vote by over 15 percentage points in 2016.