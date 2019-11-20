Brindisi speaks about the Rumble Ponies

Nearly 100 members of Congress are urging Major League Baseball to reverse course on a plan to eliminate numerous Minor League Baseball clubs.

MLB says wants to eliminate 42 of the 160 affiliated teams including the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright spoke with Congressman Anthony Brindisi who says he’s ready to rumble to protect the Rumble Ponies.

{***Rumble Ponies Owner, John Hughes ***} “This is an assault on America’s pastime”

John Hughes owns the Rumble Ponies, an affiliate of the New York Mets, based in Binghamton, New York.

He says the proposal to end the major league affiliation of more than 40 minor league baseball teams would hurt communities across the nation…

{***Rumble Ponies Owner, John Hughes ***} The current plan demolishes community pride, eliminates jobs from players and teams.

And now Lawmakers are hitting back at MLB’s proposal…

{***Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D/NY ***} We would hate to see a loss of that team

New York Congressman Anthony Brindisi says he ready to do whatever’s necessary to protect the Binghamton Rumble Ponies… they’re on the proposed chopping block with the plan…

{***Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D/NY ***} This is a great community draw for us in the Binghamton area – it’s a family entertainment product that’s put onto the field every night.

Brindisi has joined nearly 100 lawmakers — calling on the MLB to reverse course – and keep those minor league teams.

{***Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D/NY ***} There are members that represent these areas across the country that are under threat by the MLB from taking away their teams.

but major league baseball says… many of those teams don’t meet their standards.



they want their prospective athletes playing in better facilities… and want to reduce their travel burden.

In a letter to lawmakers the MLB said they also believe “the compensation of Minor league players should be significantly improved” and see their plan of reducing teams as a way to do that.

for now… they are urging lawmakers to support the negotiation process.