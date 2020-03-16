Brindisi promotes bill that would provide money for local counties

BINGHAMTON, NY – Congressman Anthony Brindisi says federal funding to help fight the coronavirus is on its way to Greater Binghamton.

Brindisi visited the Broome County Sheriff’s Office to tout the expected benefits of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which the Democrat-controlled House passed last week, and which is expected to be taken up by the Senate soon.

The bill has the support of President Trump.

The act looks to accomplish 3 things.

It will provide free testing for the virus, it will give out 1 billion dollars in food assistance to those impacted by the virus like seniors, and establishes an emergency paid leave program to compensate workers displaced by the virus.

Brindisi says the plan will alleviate some of the fear that stems from being forced to miss work.

“What we don’t want is folks feeling like they have to be forced to go into work when they are feeling symptoms or perhaps have the virus out of fear of losing a paycheck. This will help supplement their income during this time period, when they may have to be out of work,” says Brindisi.

Broome County would get a total of 7.6 million dollars in additional Medicaid funding.

Tioga County would receive an additional 1.6 million dollars while Chenango and Cortland Counties would each get 1.9 million dollars.