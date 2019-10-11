Brindisi pays a visit to Home Depot

JOHNSON CITY N.Y – If you were in Home Depot earlier this week, that was in fact Congressman Anthony Brindisi helping you get what you needed.

As part of his Brindisi at Your Business program, the freshman Democrat visited the home improvement store in Westover and got put to work, complete with his own decorated orange apron.

He helped out customers, needing only a little help from management.

Brindisi says he’s fond of businesses like Home Depot, that do volunteer work in the community and hire veterans.

“Not every employee, not every business owner can come to a town hall meeting. So I want to make sure I’m getting out there in the community, meeting with employees, meeting with business owners, learning more about their companies and trying to be a good listener so I can be a better representative down in Washington,” says Brindisi.

Brindisi says that every time he returns to the district, he makes it a habit to reach out to local business owners to spend some time working for them.