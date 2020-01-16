Brindisi on impeachment, hoping for a speedy trial

Congressman Anthony Brindisi says he is hoping for a speedy trial as the US Senate decides whether to remove President Trump from office.

Articles of impeachment, alleging that Trump abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress, were signed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi yesterday and then walked across the Capitol Building to be delivered to the Senate.

Brindisi says he hopes the Senate Republican leadership allows witnesses in the trial, especially former National Security Advisor John Bolton, whom Brindisi says has first-hand knowledge of the President’s dealings with Ukraine.

“Hopefully, they will move forward with a fair and impartial trial, then we can move on to focusing on things that really matter to the American people, like lowering drug costs, rebuilding our infrastructure and taking care of health care,” said Brindisi.

The Senate trial is expected to begin the middle of next week.

