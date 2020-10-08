Brindisi leads Tenney in new Siena College poll

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted:

NEW YORK – A new poll released today shows Democratic Congressman Anthony Brindisi with a sizeable lead over his Republican challenger Claudia Tenney, including here in Broome County.

According to Siena College, Brindisi leads Tenney 48 to 39 percent in a survey of 383 likely voters across the district.

2 years ago, Brindisi defeated Tenney in a tight race that was decided by absentee ballots.

In Broome, Brindisi has a larger lead, 52 to 33.

However, in Oneida County, where they’re both from, Tenney has a slight advantage 44 to 43.

In the remaining 6 counties, Brindisi is ahead 50 to 37.

Another troubling sign for Tenney is that the poll shows President Trump and former Vice

President Joe Biden are neck-and-neck.

That contrasts to 4 years ago when Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 15 points in the district and Tenney won by 5 points in a 3-way race.

