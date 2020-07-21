Brindisi encourages second round of COVID-19 stimulus

BINGHAMTON, NY – House Democrats and Senate Republicans remain far apart on their priorities for what should be included in another round of coronavirus stimulus, according to Congressman Anthony Brindisi.

The freshman Democrat says it’s imperative for Congress to pass another bill to address the public health crisis and the economic fallout caused by the pandemic.

He says without aid to state and local governments, teachers, healthcare workers and infrastructure projects could all be in jeopardy.

“We also have to recognize that there are many industries out there that are facing significant unemployment and there is simply not a job for people to come back to. When you look at the travel and the tourism industry, the entertainment industry, many of these jobs have simply been eliminated,” says Brindisi.

Brindisi says Congress should find a way to continue to support these unemployed workers without making the benefits so generous that they discourage people from going back to work when they are able.