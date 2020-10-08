Brindisi debates lawsuit that could end health protections

BINGHAMTON, NY – Meanwhile, Brindisi is attacking a lawsuit by the U-S Department of Justice that would significantly weaken the Affordable Care Act.

Brindisi held a Zoom conference yesterday to express his support for those dealing with health problems.

The freshman Congressman says the D-O-J is supporting a lawsuit which would end the A-C-A’s protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

Brindisi wrote a letter to Attorney General William Barr asking him to end support of the lawsuit.

He was joined on the call by Broome County resident Sandra Love, who had breast cancer, and applied for Obamacare so that she could receive coverage.

Brindisi says there has never been a more important time to protect and strengthen health insurance.

“We all know someone who has a pre-existing condition. In fact, we are all one diagnosis away from a pre-existing condition. No one, including Sandra, or anyone who has a pre-existing condition, no one period, should have to shake a magic 8-ball when it comes to their own healthcare,” says Brindisi.

Brindisi says almost 64,000 people in the district depend on the ACA for their insurance.

He says nearly 290,000 have pre-existing conditions.