Brindisi conducts broadband internet survey

BINGHAMTON, NY – Congressman Anthony Brindisi hosted a Zoom meeting recently to divulge the findings of his broadband internet survey, and he was not happy.

Brindisi says New York’s 22nd congressional district, which includes Binghamton, has the slowest broadband in the entire state of New York.

In the survey, the congressman says 83 percent of residents in the district say they are unhappy with their internet connection on their computers or phones.

The survey, which was started last November, collected data on over 120 thousand speed tests, with an online form residents could fill out.

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel says the current conditions are unacceptable.

“FCC data suggests that broadband is in many more places than it truly is in this country. In large part, that’s because of a methodology we have been using for years, in which we decide that if there’s a single subscriber in a census block, we assume service is available throughout,” says Rosenworcel.

Brindisi outlined a 4 step plan to improve broadband in the district.

He says the FCC must use newer methods to get the latest data it can, and there must be an oversight committee to make sure providers are held accountable.

The Congressman also says the marketplace needs to step up to provide more choice and better service.