Brindisi attends Abraham Accords signing

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Anthony Brindisi was a guest at the White House today for an historic peace agreement between Israel and two Arab countries.

The freshman Democrat attended the signing of the Abraham Accords which normalized relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Under the agreements, the countries have committed to exchange embassies and ambassadors and to cooperate on a broad array of issues, including education, healthcare, trade and security.

Brindisi, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, says greater peace in the Middle East makes for better security for U-S military personnel stationed over there.

“I appreciate President Trump’s involvement in brokering this peace deal. I think it’s important to give credit to his administration here. I think this is historic. And hopefully, we can see greater cooperation between these countries. And hopefully we can see more countries come to normalize relations with the State of Israel,” says Brindisi.

Brindisi says it was an honor to be included in such a momentous occasion.

He says he’s a staunch supporter of Israel and also wants to see a 2 state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.