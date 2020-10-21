Bridgewater releases statement after being named hotspot

BINGHAMTON, NY – The day after being identified as a COVID-19 hotspot for the 2nd time, Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing released a statement, including some restrictions being made to reduce spread.

Read it in full:

Like so many skilled nursing facilities locally, regionally, and nationally, the Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, our facility was declared a hotspot by the Broome County Health Department. Resident safety and infection control are always our top priorities, and we are working diligently to ensure that the disruption to our residents’ daily routines is as minimal as possible. Bridgewater is working closely with local, and state health officials, and staying informed of all new developments and recommendations from federal, state and local regulatory agencies. Our facility is taking active measures to mitigate the transmission of the virus and protect the health of our residents and our staff. We have enhanced our disinfection processes and environmental cleaning with the use of appropriate EPA approved cleaning products on high-touch surfaces, and we are proud to have recently had several infection control deficiency-free surveys. We continue to partake in ongoing education and auditing of infection control practices to ensure all preventative measures are being taken to reduce the spread.

Measures we are currently taking and will continue to take, include visitor restrictions, no communal dining, and cancellation of small group activities. Individuals that must enter, including our staff and essential contractors and vendors, must be screened for illness upon arrival, to ensure that ill individuals do not enter the facility. This screening includes temperature checks and evaluation for signs of respiratory infections. Staff members are being tested for COVID-19 twice each week, and we are enforcing frequent hand hygiene and the wearing of appropriate personal protective equipment (such as face masks, shields, gloves, etc.). All employees are screened before their shifts for temperatures and signs of respiratory infections. An employee with any potential symptoms is not allowed to work and referred to their doctor for appropriate follow-up. We are continuing to vigilantly monitor all residents for elevated temperatures and observe for any symptoms, and working to make early identification of viral infections that cause respiratory illness. We are taking steps such as early contact isolation and droplet precautions for individuals with flu-like symptoms before a definitive diagnosis is made. For their safety, resident movement throughout the facility is being restricted, but if residents must leave their rooms, they are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings. Symptomatic residents are moved to a dedicated unit to keep them separated from those who are not showing symptoms. All newly admitted residents are placed on a precautionary 14day quarantine on our admitting unit and are monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

We are proud of our dedicated staff working on the front lines of this pandemic, providing outstanding care to our residents throughout these challenging months. We commend them for their heroic efforts and appreciate the support of our community as we work around the clock to combat this serious virus.