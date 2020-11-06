Bridgewater comes up with creative new way for socially distanced visits

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local rehab center is lifting the spirits of their residents by literally lifting their families for a visit.

The Bridgewater Rehabilitation Center in Binghamton hired a lift truck to raise family members to the windows of loved ones so they could see and talk to one another.

Due to the pandemic, many families haven’t been able to see their loved ones for long periods of time, some as far back as March.

Bridgewater’s Administrator Patrick Calli says that while this was emotional for the families visiting, it was also very emotional for those inside the building as well.

“It’s been a tough time, I think, for anyone in health care right now. We have a lot of health care heroes that work here. Residents and families are concerned with COVID-19. To be able to offer this has been very emotional for them, and our staff. We have a lot of staff in the windows watching out today. They’re just excited that we’ve been able to offer these opportunities to the residents and their loved ones,” says Calli.

Bridgewater was anticipating around 6 families coming for visits today.

Calli added that as long as the weather continues to hold up, they would like to extend the window visits for another few weeks.