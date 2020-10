BINGHAMTON, NY- For the second day in a row, a local nursing home has been designated a COVID hotspot.

Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on Front Street in Binghamton has been listed by the Broome County Health Department.

Bridgewater was also designated a coronavirus hotspot back in May.

Yesterday, the Tioga County Health Department reported an outbreak of cases at Riverview Manor in Owego.