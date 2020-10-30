Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing deals with virus outbreak

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local nursing home that is suffering from a major outbreak of COVID-19 is assuring the community that it is not experiencing staff shortages and that it is taking all precautions to limit the spread of the virus.

Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Binghamton was identified as a coronavirus hotspot last week by Broome County.

It’s the second time the nursing home has battled an outbreak after being labeled a hotspot back in May as well.

Bridgewater is the area’s largest skilled nursing facility with 356 beds and more than 500 employees which it says is one reason why it has a higher number of cases than other homes.

In a statement, it assures the public that patient care has not been impeded and that the number of positive cases among workers did not lead to any staff shortages.

Bridgewater has implemented visitor restrictions, canceled resident outings and is conducting health screenings of employees and vendors entering the facility.

Relatives of residents tells NewsChannel 34 that the number of positive cases in the facility has approached triple digits.