Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation added to coronavirus hotspot list

BINGHAMTON, NY – Another nursing home in Broome County has been designated a COVID-19 hotspot.

County Executive Jason Garnar announced during his daily coronavirus briefing today that Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing has joined Willow Point Nursing Center as the two active hotspots in the county.

Garnar says Bridgewater is responsible for the spike in active cases in the City of Binghamton which is currently 42.

Garnar says 3 residents of the county-run Willow Point died over the weekend bringing to 5 the total number of coronavirus fatalities in the facility.

There are currently a total of 27 residents and 17 Willow Point staffers with the infection.

Garnar also addressed a rise in active cases throughout the county which now stands at 137, up from 81 at the beginning of last week.

“Here’s something that I think people need to understand, we’re seeing more positives because we’re testing a lot more. I mean, we’re testing like crazy,” says Garnar.

Garnar says more than 10 thousand Broome County residents have been tested so far.

He says that as his team looks more closely at the data, the majority of cases are still connected to nursing homes, whther its the residents, staff or family of staff.

Garnar says that despite the rise in active cases, the Southern Tier region remains on track to qualify to move to Phase 2 of the economic reopening.