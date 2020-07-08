Bridge work on Binghamton’s South Side underway

BINGHAMTON, NY – Plans for bridge work on Binghamton’s South Side are now going into action.

Wednesday, Mayor Rich David announced that reconstruction on two bridges over Pierce Creek is now underway.

The bridges, located on Belden Street and Conklin Avenue, are receiving new structural steel, bridge decking, and sidewalks.

The 2.2 million dollar project is being done by Vacri Construction, with McFarland Johnson Inc. serving as the engineering and project manager.

Work began this week on the Belden Street bridge, with the westbound lane coming from Weis Market currently closed.

Work on the Conklin Avenue bridge is anticipated to be completed in 2021.