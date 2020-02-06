Brenda Brown shows off Black History artifacts at the Broome County Public Library

BINGHAMTON, NY – African-American History will once again be celebrated at the Broome County Public Library this weekend, with an emphasis this year on voting rights.

Local historian Brenda Brown is once again curating the show which features speakers, music and displays from her extensive Black History collection.

Brown says the theme is Why do we still have to fight for the right to vote?

She says African-Americans are again being subjected to voter suppression efforts.

She wants young people to know that if they want change, they need to get out and vote.

“We want to take you throughout the years in terms of what has happened with the right to vote. So, we cannot do a program without introducing and talking about Dr. Martin Luther King, we can’t do a program without talking about the NAACP,” says Brown.

The exhibition and takes place Saturday.

It begins with a Youth Summit from 1 to 2 PM sponsored by Delta Sigma Theta Appalachin Alumnae chapter.

The main program runs from 2 until 4:30 and features Reverend Kellie Wofford, Pastor of Trinity AME Zion Church in Binghamton and Doctor Kimberly Peabody, Director of Health Promotion and Prevention Services at Binghamton University.

Plus, there will be faith-based music provided by local musician Talon Thomas.