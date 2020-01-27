BREAKING: Cliff Crouch to retire from Assembly

Longtime Assemblyman Cliff Crouch is retiring after 25 years in Albany.

Crouch, whose 122nd District covers portions of Broome, Chenango, Delaware and Otsego Counties, is the longest serving Republican in the Assembly.

The former dairy farmer is known for advocating on behalf of agriculture and small business interests.

He was elected to the Assembly in 1995 when Clarence “Rapp” Rappleyea resigned.

Crouch, who lives in Bainbridge, had previously been the town’s Supervisor and Chairman of the Chenango County Board of Supervisors.

Crouch tells NewsChannel 34 that he has been encouraged by his supporters to continue on in the Assembly, but decided it was time to start spending more time with his family, attending the sporting events and theatrical performances of his grandchildren.

He also tells NewsChannel 34 that former Norwich Police Chief Joe Angelino, who has been serving as a volunteer in Crouch’s office for the past 5 years, is planning to run for his seat.