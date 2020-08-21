Brandon Rose indicted for the alleged murder or Omar “Shaquan” Terry

JOHNSON CITY, NY – An Endicott man accused of murdering another man in Johnson City last month is facing additional charges.

A Broome County grand jury has indicted 25 year-old Brandon Rose for the murder of 27 year-old Omar “Shaquon” Terry on July 24th.

JC Police found Terry dead inside a car that had driven off Route 17 near the Oakdale Mall and later apprehended Rose who was allegedly hiding in a nearby creek.

Rose is also facing drug and weapons possession charges along with reckless endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.

District Attorney Mike Korchak says Rose was found with nearly 800 tablets containing methamphetamine that he intended to sell.