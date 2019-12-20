Boys and Girls Clubs kids go on a Dick’s Sporting Goods shopping spree

VESTAL, NY – Dick’s Sporting Goods and Broome County Community Charities teamed up to make local children happy this week.

A group of children were able to spend an hour or two cruising around the Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Vestal near the AMC Theater and the Barnes and Noble.

Twenty children from local Boys and Girls Clubs were able to fill their durable Dick’s Sporting Goods bags with items they needed and wanted.

The kids were able to spend around $150 to $200 on things like shoes, which could range from just over $50 to $150.

Pro Golfer Joey Sindelar hosted the children, and says the event has become a marquis for him and the shopping center.

“Each year, it’s become finer tuned and more fun and we understand what we’re doing. You know, the first couple of years, it was like, it can be a little bit like herding cats, you know, because the kids are so excited and people like me are so excited, and you kind of get lost in it, and we just end up having a blast,” said Sindelar.

Sindelar, a Horseheads native, has won 7 PGA tour events, including the for Endicott’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, then known as the BC Open twice.

The 61-year old says he may not be a power lifter, but he still does some big swings during the off season to get ready for the next season.

He says the supervisors for the children are heroes for making sure everything fits perfectly.