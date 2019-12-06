Boys and Girls Clubs Bids for Kids fundraiser

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Boys and Girls Clubs of Binghamton are still raking in a solid amount of money raised yesterday.

The Our Bids for Kids live and silent auctions took place at Binghamton’s Holiday Inn last night.

Patrons gathered to bid on a variety of items ranging from popular children’s toys and sports memorabilia to home furnishings and vacation packages.

Many of the estimated 220 guests who attended were familiar with each other and the auction

Boys and Girls Clubs Executive Director Marybeth Smith says old friends help the club more than we may realize.

“I’ve been involved with this for so long and to see the same people coming year after year, and not just tonight. They’re here every day to help the Boys and Girls Club. We have a wonderful Board of Directors who has done a lot of work with us tonight. And the community is just wonderful,” says Smith.

Smith says the money raised will go towards expansions of what they already do at the club.

Other than bidding on items, guests were also able to enjoy a fancy dinner which included samplings of barbecued shrimp, stuffed mushrooms, sesame chicken, and a fine assortment of cheese and veggies.