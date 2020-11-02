Boys and Girls Club receives generous donation after maintenance equipment is stolen

BINGHAMTON, NY – After having their maintenance equipment stolen, the Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton received a generous donation to replace it all today.

The Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 785 donated 20 pieces of maintenance equipment to the Club.

A few weeks ago, the club’s shed was broken into and multiple items were stolen that belonged to both the club as well as some employees.

LIUNA local president Michael Dundon says as soon as the group heard about the incident, the area native was more than happy to give back to his community.

“There’s no greater feeling than giving back to your local community, and giving back to your neighbors. In the years I spent coaching and growing up here, there’s just no greater feeling, and that’s what’s always kept me as a community activist,” says Dundon.

LIUNA donated items such as rakes, hoses, a weed whacker, a leaf blower, and just in time for winter, some snow shovels.