Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton secures funding

BINGHAMTON N.Y -The City of Binghamton is stepping up with funding to make certain the Boys and Girls Club on Clinton Street remains financially secure.

Mayor Rich David joined the club’s Executive Director Marybeth Smith to detail nearly 100 thousand dollars in program funding for next year.

The largest portion is $50,000 toward the club’s teen after hours program where kids take part in a variety of activities such as sports, games, cooking, movies and more.

Free transportation is provided and the center stays open until 1 on Friday and Saturday as opposed to it’s normal close time of 11.

The funding will also support the teen center, summer program membership and building security upgrades.

Smith says the money is essential to providing crucial services for the kids.

“They need us and they count on us. They count on us to be here everyday to provide services and programs and a meal each night. To know that for 2020 we’re already there is wonderful,” Smith says.

The City is using Community Development Block Grant money for the programs.



When talking about the closure of the Boys and Girls Club in Endicott, Smith says their doors are open to kids from all parts of the area in need of their services.