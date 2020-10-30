Boys and Girls Club “Boos” members

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton also took to the road this week to ring door bells and leave behind treats.

The clubs “Booed” the kids on Thursday, meaning they went up to each house, left a bucket full of candy, rang the doorbell and ran, hitting around 50 houses.

The club is currently closed to the kids, due to Binghamton School District not yet opening up for in person learning.

With the district planning to resume in person learning on Monday, Unit Director for the Boys and Girls Club Rob Sostre says the club will probably open a week later.

Sostre says that it’s quiet without the kids, and he can’t wait until they return.

“We just miss the kids. We’re used to like knowing the things that are going on in their lives and they’ve been gone for awhile, so we’re hoping they’re doing well and that’s why today is to go out and reach out and let them know that we’re still here,” says Sostre.

Included in the buckets of treats were candy and prizes, as well as goodie bags donated by Security Mutual.