Bowling alleys push to reopen

CORNING, NY – A gathering yesterday in East Corning focused on getting the ball rolling for for the reopening of bowling alleys.

Local government officials and bowling alley owners gathered at Crystal Lanes.

The meeting was held in an effort to get information and guidance from the state so they can focus on opening up to the public.

With bowling alleys closed since March, local officials say it’s time they welcome customers again.

New York has hundreds of alleys across the state.

“We’ve already worked out our cleanliness, our social distancing, we’ve put up plastic structures. We’ve taken the house balls out of play. We’ve done everything that we’ve been asked to and more and we’re just ready to get started,” says Director of Bowling Services at Crystal Lanes Bobby Downing.

The Governor has yet to give official word on when businesses such as bowling alleys, gyms, casinos and movie theaters will be allowed to reopen.