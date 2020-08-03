BOW: Rural Health Network of South Central New York

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Rural Health Network of South Central New York is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Founded in 1998, it’s one of over 30 rural health networks across the state dedicated to the health and well-being of rural people and communities.

With 30 staff members and half a dozen AmeriCorps and VISTA workers, the Rural Health Network offers a variety of programs in 5 key areas: Community Health Services, Community Health

Education, Get There which is a transportation referral program, AmeriCorps and VISTA and the Food and Health Network.

Executive Director Jack Salo says access to medical care is not the most significant contributor to health status.

“It’s all those other things. Their income, where they live, whether they have access to healthy food, these are the things that will determine, more than anything else, and individual behavior, a person’s health outcomes,” says Salo.

The Rural Health Network of South Central New York’s core service region is Broome, Tioga and Delaware Counties although it also has programming in 7 other counties across the Southern Tier.

2 years ago, it relocated its offices to 455 Court Street in Binghamton and is currently 85 percent of the way to its capital campaign goal of 525 thousand dollars to complete the purchase and renovation of the building.

For more information on its programs, go to RHNSCNY.org.