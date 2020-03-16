BOW: Proforma Boathouse Printing

BINGHAMTON NY – Proforma Boathouse Printing is the Greater Binghamton Chamber’s Business of the Week.

The company prints client logos on items such as T-shirts, key chains, pens and other items used for promotion.

It’s been open for six years as a small, mainly family run business.

While Proforma is a franchise with around 650 stores, the name Boathouse is unique to Binghamton.

Owner David Ferry says growing up with the last name Ferry, people would often call him Boat.

“I feel our customer service is outstanding. You call, we answer the phone, we get you answers, we’re there for you all the way through the project, helping you figure out what’s best for your company,” says Ferry.

Proforma Boathouse Printing prints a variety of items, with one of the newer things being reusable straws.

You can give them a call at 772-0734 or visit them at 75 Travis Ave in Binghamton.