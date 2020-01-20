BOW: Howard Hanna

BINGHAMTON, NY – Howard Hanna is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

The Real Estate Services company has local offices in Endwell, Vestal and Montrose.

It was first established in Pittsburgh in 1957 by Howard Hanna, who in his 90’s remains connected to the company.

It has since grown to be the largest real estate business in New York and Pennsylvania.

It entered the Greater Binghamton market in 2016 by merging with Realty USA.

Regional Manager Mary-Ann Morehouse says the roughly 100 local agents and staff are focused on helping people achieve the American Dream of owning their own home.

“It’s about the relationship that we have with our clients and customers that’s really important. It’s not just during the sales period. It’s not just about putting a sign in your yard and then forgetting about it. It’s about continuing that relationship and helping people through what is probably the most important, largest investment they’re going to make throughout their lifetime,” said Morehouse.

Morehouse says Howard Hanna is committed to keeping up with all of the latest technology and routinely offers training and professional development to its agents.

For more information, go to HowardHanna.com.