BOW: Davidson Fox

BINGHAMTON, NY – Davidson Fox and Company is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Davidson Fox is a full-service certified public accountant firm that files tax returns on behalf of businesses and individuals and prepares financial statements for corporate clients.

Last year, it filed on behalf of approximately 16 hundred individuals and over 800 companies.

The origins of the firm date back almost 100 years when it was originally founded locally as Knox and Ives.

Co-Managing Partner Mark Wasser says he and his fellow partners place a high value on treating their 22 employees well.

“We’re very proud of the way that we have changed the culture of the firm. More progressive, more flexible, providing opportunities to work at home, providing significant paid time off packages for our employees, continuing education and a variety of other ways that we go about showing our employees how they can manage that work/life balance that’s so important right now,” says Wasser.

Wasser says they’re currently looking for another accountant or 2.

He says the firm’s members provided 980 hours of work at no charge last year to local non-profits.

And Wasser says Davidson Fox recently partnered with a pair of outside firms to offer their clients a payroll service and retirement and financial planning.