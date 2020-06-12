Boscov’s extends lease

BINGHAMTON, NY – An iconic downtown department store is keeping it’s doors open for at least another year.

The City of Binghamton and Boscov’s have agreed to a one-year lease extension to keep the store at it’s current location at the corner of Court and Water Streets.

The agreement calls for a roughly 135-thousand dollar PILOT payment and a 25-thousand dollar parking payment, with the lease running out on April 30th of next year.

Boscov’s first opened in Binghamton in 1984.

The building is owned by The Agency.

In a statement, Mayor Rich David says that the city is seeking state funding to rehabilitate the aging structure to ensure the department store’s long-term viability.

After being closed to customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person shopping is once again allowed at the store.