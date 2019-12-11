Boscov’s and Home Instead Senior Care team up for “Santa for a Senior”

BINGHAMTON, NY – There’s an annual effort underway to make certain seniors living alone have a happy holiday season.

Boscov’s is teaming up with Home Instead Senior Care for the 17th year in a row to get gifts for local seniors.



The Christmas tree on the 4th floor of the department store has tags with the names of older residents and the items on their wish lists.



People are encouraged to grab a tag off the tree, purchase items from the list, and turn them in to the store’s customer service desk.



Home Instead Senior Care Co-Owner Denise Mughetti says the holiday season is all about helping out those in need.

“There are many elderly people who are alone during the holidays, so with them getting a gift at Christmas, it just means a lot to us and it’s very rewarding,” says Mughetti.

Since the national program’s beginning in 2003, it has given gifts to over 700 thousand people in need.

60,000 volunteers across the country have signed up since then, and have given over 1 million total gifts.



The goal this year is to support 250 to 300 seniors in our area this year.