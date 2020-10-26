Boil water advisory remains in effect for Town of Chenango

BINGHAMTON, NY – The boil water advisory that currently occupies a stretch of road from Dickinson to Chenango is still in effect.

At about noon on Saturday, the water system at the Northgate Plaza on Upper Front Street in the Town of Chenango lost water pressure.



Homes and businesses from the Chenango Town Hall down to Forest Hills Boulevard in Dickinson are affected.

The Town of Chenango offices are conducting tests, looking for clean samples of water 24 hours apart.

Officials made a test this morning, but tests must sit for 18 hours before a conclusion can be made.

If they get those, they will lift the advisory.

Until then, the town says those in the area should boil their tap water for 1 minute, then allow it to cool before drinking it.

The town office says the earliest the advisory could be lifted is Wednesday.