Boho Comedy Club reopens outside

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton’s only comedy club is back in action, hosting shows not far from its main studio.

The Boho Comedy Club in the basement of the DoubleTree reopened on July 11th in the hotel’s parking garage.

It will host a doubleheader weekend this Saturday with shows at 6 and 8 P-M, starring A-J Foster and Adam Mamawala .

Between each show, staff will disinfect everything from the tables to the main stage.

Co-Manager Bill Lake says having the shows in the parking garage has been a big success.

“People have been very understanding. They have been careful and they understand. We were cautious to reopen. We thought this was the best idea to have everybody outside and spread out. I think we’re making it work as well as we can based on the circumstances that we’re all under right now,” says Lake.

You can buy a table, which can seat up to 4 people, for $50.

Tables will be evenly spaced out for social distancing purposes, and you will be required to wear masks.

Tickets for the event can be found at Boho.EventBrite.com, and the menu for the weekend event can be found at the Boho’s Facebook page.