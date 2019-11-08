Boho Comedy Club opens downtown

BINGHAMTON, NY -A new club committed to making you laugh is opening tonight.

The Boho Comedy Club is opening in the basement of the DoubleTree Hotel in Binghamton.

The club will host local and regional comedians, as well as those from New York City.

The Boho was the idea of Giordi DeAngelo, who passed away before it became a reality.

Now, his dream is being carried on by friends.

Co-founder Bill Lake says that they hope to make the space a home for Binghamton’s comedy community.

“Giordi’s presence is here, this was his project, his energy behind it. He took it to a certain point and then we’ve picked up the mantle from there. His family and his wife, Stephanie really wanted to make it happen, so we’ve worked really hard to make Giordi’s dream come true and I’m sure he’ll be here in spirit tonight,” says Lake.

There’s a special corner in the space dedicated to Giordi, holding the vintage furniture he hoped to decorate with.

Lake says that the shows are open to those 18 and older, with a mix of R-rated and PG comics.

Tonight’s opening shows are already sold out.



However, you can get tickets to future shows by visiting The Boho on Facebook or Instagram.