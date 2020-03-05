Body of 37-year old Casie Weese found in Apalachin

APALACHIN, NY – The body of a Glen Aubrey woman who disappeared over weekend was discovered this afternoon in a wooded area along Route 17.

A trooper working as part of a search team discovered the remains of 37 year-old Casie Weese in a wooded strip between the eastbound lanes of 17 and the westbound lanes of Route 434 in Apalachin.

The discovery was made shortly before 1 PM on the Route 17 side of the fence that separates the 2 roadways, not far from the Broome County border.

Weese was reported missing by her husband Ronnie Weese on Sunday.

He told police that after the two attended a party Saturday night, they were headed home at 1:30 AM Sunday when their vehicle had a flat tire on East Main Street.

Ronnie reported that Casie walked away from the vehicle and he never saw her again.



An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.