Body in the Susquehanna River identified as Binghamton University adjunct professor, Dominic Davy

ENDICOTT, NY – An autopsy has confirmed that the body found in the Susquehanna River Monday morning is Dominic Davy.

Davy was reported missing on April 10th after he failed to return to his home on Moss Avenue in Endicott following an early morning jog.

His Jeep was later discovered with the keys inside near River Terrace apartments.

The Army veteran was a doctoral student in Binghamton University’s College of Community and Public Affairs and an adjunct professor.

Davy’s body was discovered in shallow water not far from shore in the Town of Owego just west of Campville.

Endicott Police say toxicology tests are pending and while the cause of death is currently listed as undetermined, it is consistent with drowning.

Police say there is no indication of criminal activity or blunt force trauma.