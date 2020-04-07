BOCES staff creates Hospital Heroes program to deliver food to hospital workers

BINGHAMTON, NY – While Broome-Tioga BOCES employees continue to teach their students remotely, some are helping hospital workers as well.

Hospital Heroes Meals delivery service is bringing food to the area’s medical professionals working during this difficult time.

The service features nearly twenty restaurants and grocery stores teaming up with BOCES staff, who serve as delivery drivers, to make multiple food drop-offs a day.

Tuesday, NewsChannel 34’s Cam Lavallee followed Alicia Jones on her delivery from Reliable Market in Conklin to Lourdes Hospital.

Lourdes became the latest facility to receive meals, joining both UHS hospital locations.

The meal delivery idea was led by BOCES employees Shelly Monahan and Vanessa Moschak.

Moschak says the need to help others was what set everything in motion.

“One of my fellow teachers that I work with, she said it best when she said, we we’re the helpers with no one to help. And while we are still teaching remotely, there’s a sense of fulfillment in serving others that’s missing right now from doing distance learning. This is a way for us to feel like we are helping support our community,” says Moschak.

As of yesterday, Hospital Heroes had delivered nearly 850 meals.

For individuals looking to help the cause, you can make donations towards purchasing meals with the group’s Venmo account, at Marissa-Harding -1.