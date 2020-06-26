BOCES announces summer meal sites

Broome County – Even though the school year is over, Broome Tioga BOCES continues to feed students and families.

Broome County has established a list of summer meal sites.

Though most sites will only be open twice a week, they will provide seven days worth of meals.

“The need is still out there as we work through the COVID-19 shutdown. We are proud that for the first time ever every district will be housing at least one meal site ensuring that students are nourished throughout the summer,” said Broome-Tioga BOCES Senior Food Service Director Mark Bordeau.

The link below contains the sites for the summer.